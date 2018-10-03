Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be cloudy, with temperatures reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Cloud will continue this afternoon, with the temperature remaining at 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be overcast, with temperatures becoming chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be slightly sunnier, with sunny spells early afternoon. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 8-17C. Friday is set to set to rain from early evening onward. Saturday is set to see heavy rain continuously throughout the day, with temperatures dropping to 8C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.