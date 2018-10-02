Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is still set to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be overcast, with temperatures beginning to dip after 5pm, becoming chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 15C, but it is set to be overcast for most of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 13-17C. Friday is set to set to rain throughout the afternoon, with Saturday seeing heavy rain throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.