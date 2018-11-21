Sheffield weather forecast: Temperatures plummet close to freezing as cold front hits Sheffield

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and close to freezing temperatures.

Temperatures will plummet today as a cold front comes in from the east, with an overnight temperature of just 1C.

The weather in Sheffield is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and close to freezing temperatures

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

Light rain will hit until around 10am, then becoming overcast for the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 4C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will remain overcast, with the temperature increasing slightly to its peak of 5C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 3C by 9pm. The temperature overnight will then cool to 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast throughout most of the day, with light rain hitting early morning and continuing until around 11am. Maximum temperature of 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

According to the Met Office, on Thursday “Early mist and fog will gradually lift, with a cloudy day following. Staying rather cold, with further showers throughout, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain.”

Friday to Sunday in Yorkshire will be “Rather cloudy through the period, with showers moving in from the North Sea at times. Temperature recovering to near normal for November, with overnight frost generally limited to higher ground.”