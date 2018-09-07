Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with a temperature of around 12C, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with a peak temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will be cloudy, but some sunny spells are set to occur towards 7pm. Temperatures will continue to be around 14C, until they begin to cool at 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

A mixture of light and heavy showers are expected throughout most of the day tomorrow, accompanied by periods of cloud and a maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Sunday will then be brighter, with a mixture of sunny spells and periods of cloud.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.