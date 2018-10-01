Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, with temperatures reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, but the temperature will only increase slightly to 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be cloudy, becoming chillier as the evening progresses with temperatures dipping after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 15C, but the morning will be overcast. The sun will then make an appearance tomorrow afternoon.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and the temperatures will range between 13-16C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.