Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to climb in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see sunny intervals, with temperatures reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

However, this afternoon will is set to be duller, with cloud throughout the afternoon into the evening. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will become more overcast, with temperatures then beginning to dip after 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is also set to be brighter, with bright skies throughout the day and a peak temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Saturday will be see sunny intervals with cooler temperatures of 13C. Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day, with a small period of sunny intervals forecast at around 4pm.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.