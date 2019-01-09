Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures continue to dip

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to dip today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be chilly, with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 5C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then become overcast and remain so throughout the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 5C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. The temperature overnight will be 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 13 Jan 2019 to Tuesday 22 Jan 2019 said: “A cloudy, windy day on Sunday, with some light drizzle over western hills and the best of any bright spells in the east.

“Some more prolonged spells of ran are likely in the far north/northwest where there's a risk of gales.

“By Monday it may turn colder and brighter with wintry showers across parts of the northeast.

“There is a trend towards more changeable conditions during next week, with spells of rain followed by colder and showery conditions, possibly turning to snow on northern hills.”