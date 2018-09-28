Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures begin to dip

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright and sunny today as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, with highs of around 13C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see sunny spells, reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny intervals, with the temperature remaining at 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to see sunny, intervals until just after 6pm.

Temperatures will then begin to cool considerably after 9pm.



What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to see some sunny intervals, but it will be cloudier than previous days. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud. Maximum temperature of 12/13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.