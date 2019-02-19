Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud.

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then be overcast throughout, with the temperature remaining at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be clear, with the temperature dipping to 7C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Friday 22 Feb to Sunday 3 Mar said: “Friday is likely to be mild but breezy across the UK with many places dry and sunny. The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but also the best of the sunshine and very mild in places.

“The far northwest could see some rain and stronger winds; generally cloudier, more changeable here.

“This northwest-southeast split in conditions is likely to be maintained through the weekend and into next week.

“Any spells of rain from the northwest will tend to weaken as it moves southeast, bringing cloudier spells. Dry, settled conditions are likely to dominate through the end of February away from the far northwest; overnight frosts are possible.”