Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but cloud could spoil plans later

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be reasonably bright, with sunny spells throughout and the temperature reaching its peak of 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with cloud then creeping in between 3pm and 5pm. The temperature will remain at 11C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”