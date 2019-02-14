Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells and warmer temperatures

The weather in Sheffield is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout most of the day and warmer temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then see sunny spells throughout, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 11C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer and brighter, with sunshine throughout most of the day and a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 17 Feb to Tuesday 26 Feb said: “Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry for England and Wales, whilst western Scotland and Northern Ireland will see outbreaks of rain, which may spread to most places during Monday.

“It will be breezy for many, away from the south and southeast where lighter winds will lead to some fog patches.

“Through next week, this pattern is likely to remain similar with outbreaks of rain, pushing into the west and northwest.

“Eastern and southeastern areas will often be drier, but some rain is still possible here at times.

“Winds will be strongest towards the northwest and for most it will be mild, although occasionally colder conditions may filter across northern parts.”