Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny and warm as temperatures climb over the weekend

The weather in Sheffield is set to be sunny and bright today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sun and warm temperatures, which will continue into the evening. The peak temperature of 19C will be reached by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Sunny spells will continue until just after 7pm and the temperature will still be around 19C. Temperatures will then begin to slowly dip at around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to see sunny spells throughout the day, with temperatures hitting 22C mid-afternoon.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of the weekend into next week looks set to be similar, with Sunday seeing bursts of pure sunshine throughout most of the day and temperatures of around 23C.

However, cloud will then become more dominant next week, with some sunny intervals and average temperatures of around 18C.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.