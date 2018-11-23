Sheffield weather forecast: Overcast day as temperatures remain cool

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud and cooler temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud and cooler temperatures

This morning will be cold and overcast, with the temperature of 4C only increasing slightly to its peak of 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will remain cloudy, becoming more overcast as the day continues. The temperature will remain at 5C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with the temperature slowly dipping as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly warmer, with mostly cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Sunday will then be similar, with cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 7C.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Many places will be dry on Tuesday with variable, often large amounts of cloud,” according to the Met Office.

“The best of the sunshine is likely in the west, with scattered showers, chiefly affecting the north and east.

“On Wednesday it will probably turn cloudier and windier across the west and southwest, whilst areas further east and northeast turn drier with some hazy sunshine.

“Temperatures are likely to stay below normal on both Tuesday and Wednesday.”