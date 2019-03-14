Sheffield weather forecast: Met Office weather warnings in place as strong winds hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today as forecasters predict heavy rain and strong winds throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Sheffield until 1pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of heavy rain and sunny spells. The temperature will reach 9C by 12pm.

It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 46mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then be brighter, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 1pm..

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be dry throughout. The temperature will be 7C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see light showers during the morning, which will change to sunny spells by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 18 March to Wednesday 27 March said: “Dry for many on Monday with only isolated showers. Rain and strengthening winds reach the northwest by Tuesday, then spread to other northern and some central areas.

“Thereafter, the south remains largely dry. It will remain changeable, particularly in the north, with further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”