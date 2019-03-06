Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud, rain and some small periods of sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

A mixture of light and heavy rain will hit throughout the morning, with the temperature reaching 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Light rain will hit throughout the afternoon, interspersed with small sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to see rain, easing off by around 7pm and remaining dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 7C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 10 March to Tuesday 19 March said: “Showers or longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday but also brighter interludes. It will be windy everywhere, with a widespread risk of gales, perhaps severe on coasts and hills.

“The north will be cold enough for some snow on hills. Next week will stay rather wet and windy with frequent showers or longer spells of rain and a few brighter intervals.

“Further gales are likely, probably in the north and west. Temperatures in the south are expected to stay around average for the time of year but it will probably be rather cold in the north.

“Snow on hills may spread to lower levels at times in the north. More settled weather may develop in the south and east at the start of the following week.”