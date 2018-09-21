Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a mixture of heavy and light showers and some small sunny intervals.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a mixture of heavy and light showers and some small sunny intervals

This morning will be rainy and chilly, with gusty winds and heavy rain. The temperature will reach 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is set to see continuous rain, this becoming heavier again at around 2pm. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will again continue to see rain, stopping just after 8pm. The rest of the evening is then set to be clear. Temperatures will have begun to cool by this time, continuing to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day, with no rain currently in sight. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Heavy rain will then return on Sunday, with a yellow weather warning for wind currently in place between 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.