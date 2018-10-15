Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain but this is when it will stop

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day

This morning will be rainy, with a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the morning. The temperature will be considerably cooler, reaching 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Heavy rain will continue early afternoon, but this is set to cease at around 2pm. The rest of the afternoon is then set to be cloudy. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 10C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will then be overcast, with temperatures beginning to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout the day. However, it is set to be warmer with a peak temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Wednesday will also see cloud throughout the day, but Thursday is set to be brighter, with sunny spells throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 12C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.