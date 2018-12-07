Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds hit Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of light and heavy rain, some small sunny spells and strong winds.

Weather warnings are in place around the UK today as heavy downpours and gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit some areas.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see heavy rain until around 10am, when there will then be some small sunny spells. It will also be reasonably mild, with the temperature reaching its peak of 10C by 10am.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will see a mixture of light showers and sunny spells, with the temperature dipping to 7C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses. Light rain will return from 8pm onward and continue on until the early hours of Saturday morning.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will again be a mixed bag, with a mixture of light showers and sunshine and a maximum temperature of 9C.

However, the wind is set to ease by Saturday.

According to the Met Office, Saturday in Yorkshire will start “very windy with gales over hills and coastal areas. Wind slowly abating and showers easing during the morning, allowing longer sunny spells but further showers expected later. Maximum temperature 9 °C.”

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking ahead for the UK in general, “Next week starts generally settled, especially so in the west, whilst scattered showers are likely in the east where they could be wintry at times,” said the Met Office.

“From mid week onwards the weather pattern becomes slow moving, with easterly winds developing and bringing showers to many parts, these possibly wintry away from coastal areas.

“Overnight frosts and patchy freezing fog are also likely at times. Any wet and windy weather is likely to be confined to the west and northwest, although rain may affect the south at times, bringing with it a risk of hill snow.

“Temperatures generally rather cold or cold, perhaps milder at times in the west, as well as in any brief unsettled spells.”