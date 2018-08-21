Sheffield weather forecast heading into the August bank holiday

Sheffield has enjoyed another warm and dry day but a change to the city's weather is on the cards as we approach the bank holiday weekend.

Tuesday evening will see spells of late sunshine before it clouds over from the west overnight, according to the Met Office

Sunseekers in Sheffield city centre.

Wednesday will see the city enjoy a dry start with sunny spells through the morning before cloud increases through the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 21°C.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday, which will turn more frequent and more persistent. The maximum temperature will be 18°C.

Showers will continue on Friday but the maximum temperature will be just 15°C.

There could be a few scattered showers on Saturday but it is expected to be dry on Sunday and bank holiday Monday.