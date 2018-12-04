Sheffield weather forecast: Freezing fog and frost as temperatures dip close to freezing

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict freezing fog, cooler temperatures and some sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict freezing fog, cooler temperatures and some sunny spells

This morning will be considerably cooler, being just 2C throughout most of the morning.

According to the Met Office, “Frosty to start the day. Any early morning freezing fog patches will clear, then dry and often sunny through the morning.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Sunny spells will continue throughout the afternoon, but the temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 4C by 8pm. The temperature overnight will be 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking ahead, “For the middle part of December there are signs that there will be more frequent periods of dry and colder weather, bringing a greater chance of overnight frost and fog,” according to the Met Office.

“However, for the weeks immediately before and after Christmas, wetter and milder weather will become more likely, with the potential for some windy or even stormy spells, and above average temperatures.

“Any snow associated with these wet spells is likely to be confined to hills in the north.”