Sheffield weather forecast: Dull day but this is when the sun is set to return

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be chilly and overcast, with the temperature reaching 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon Sheffield will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 7pm. The temperature overnight will be 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be brighter, with sunny spells between 11am and 1pm. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 14 Jan to Wednesday 23 Jan explains that: “After a colder, brighter interlude for many areas on Monday, a return to milder, cloudier conditions is expected by early Tuesday.

“Through Tuesday, rain and strong winds will move into the northwest, with gale force winds possible in the northeast.

“Generally rather unsettled conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the period, with spells of rain interspersed with colder, showery weather.

“Snow is likely on northern hills, and perhaps to lower levels in the far north.”