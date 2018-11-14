Sheffield weather forecast: Cloudy day as temperatures begin to cool

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and some small periods of sunny spells.

The temperature will begin to cool towards the weekend, dropping to single figures typical of this time of year by early next week.

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and some small periods of sunny spells

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see some light showers, but will be mainly cloudy and dry, with the temperature reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will remain cloudy, becoming slightly sunnier at 3pm for a brief amount of time. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Sheffield is set to see temperatures of 10C over the weekend, dropping to 7C by early next week.

“Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”