Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather is set to be mostly bright today as forecasters predict a mixture of sunshine and some periods of cloud throughout most of the day.

This morning will see a mixture of bright sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, before becoming cloudier until around 3pm. Bright sunshine will then return from 3pm onwards. The temperature will increase to its peak of 14C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Sunshine will continue until the early evening, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will be 12C throughout the evening and 9C overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 25 March to Wednesday 3 April said: “On Monday the far southwest will probably have a dry day with sunny spells, but elsewhere it will be cloudier with showers.

“Windy for many, with a risk of gales in the northeast and east. Through much of the rest of the week high pressure is expected to dominate, bringing some fine and dry weather, especially in the east and southeast.

“However the far northwest will be breezier and cloudier, with occasional outbreaks of rain.

“During the final days of March and into the start of April the changeable conditions in the northwest are likely to become more widespread.

“Temperatures often close to normal in the north, but with some warmer periods elsewhere, particularly during the earlier part of this period.”