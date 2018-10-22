Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine but cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict bright sunshine throughout most of the day.

Temperatures will be considerably cooler today, with a peak of 12C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be sunny, with sunshine forecast throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is then set to be mostly cloudy, mixed with some sunny spells. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 12C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

The sunshine will disappear from early evening onward and temperatures will begin to cool from 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be less sunny but slightly warmer, with sunny spells, cloud and a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of the week is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures ranging from 8-14C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.