Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures climb

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright and sunny today, as forecasters predict pure sunshine and temperatures of around 20C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright and sunny today, as forecasters predict pure sunshine and temperatures of around 20C

This morning will see bright sunshine, with temperatures reaching 19C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Bright skies are set to continue this afternoon, with the temperature reaching its peak of 20C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to be sunny, with some small breaks in the sunshine.

Temperatures will begin to dip from 7pm onward.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is also set to be similar, with bright sunshine throughout the day. However, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures of around 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Saturday will also be sunny, but Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures of around 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.