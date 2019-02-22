Sheffield weather forecast as countdown to Mi Amigo flypast continues

As Sheffield prepares to pay its respects to the 10 American airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice when their aircraft crashed into Endclffe Park, here is the all important weather forecast.

Thousands of people are expected to witness a military flypast to honour lives lost in the wartime Mi Amigo plane crash.

Tony Foulds with BBC presenter Dan Walker.Picture: Simon Hulme

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

The Met Office said it will be a dry day with long sunny spells, although sunshine will be rather hazy at times.

It will be rather breezy, but exceptionally mild for the time of year. Temperatures could reach 16 °C.