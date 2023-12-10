The areas described as being at risk within Sheffield include Sheffield city centre, Kelham Island, Meadowhall and High Green

A number of flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield as Storm Elin lashes Sheffield with heavy rain and fierce winds.

There are also flood warnings in place in surrounding areas, with people there urged to take immediate action.

A map showing the areas in and around Sheffield most at risk of flooding, as of 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain remains in place until 3am on Sunday, December 10, with more rain forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Roads closed and trees brought down by strong winds

A yellow warning for wind which was in place for most of Saturday has passed, but the gales are understood to have brought down a number of trees, including a large one on East Bank Road, shown in the video above.

The A628 Woodhead Pass was closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Hollingworth) due to strong winds, with a number of vehicles having overturned along the route. National Highways said it would remain closed throughout the evening while those vehicles were recovered.

The M1 Tinsley Viaduct was closed to high vehicles, over 6ft9in, and to motorbikes and vehicles towing.

Tram train services were also suspended on Saturday evening due to flooding concerns.

A second named storm, Storm Fergus, is also set to hit the UK this weekend.

Where have flood warnings and flood alerts been issued?

As of 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9, there were seven flood alerts and three flood warnings in place for areas in and around Sheffield listed on the Government flood warning website. They are:

Flood warning for River Derwent at Bamford including Mytham Bridge - River levels are rising at the Ladybower Spillway river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible from 00:00 tomorrow, 10/12/2023. Areas most at risk are Bamford, and Mytham Bridge.

Flood warning for River Derwent at Grindleford - River levels are rising at the Mytham Bridge river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible from 02:00 tomorrow, 10/12/2023. Areas most at risk are Grindleford.

Flood warning for River Derwent at Hathersage - River levels have risen at the Ladybower Spillway river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible from 00.30 tomorrow, 10/12/23. Areas most at risk are Hathersage.

Flood alert for Blackburn Brook - River levels are currently rising on the Blackburn Brook due to widespread rainfall today, Saturday 09/12/2023. Areas most at risk include Blackburn Brook from High Green to Meadowhall, including Charlton Brook, Ecclesfield Brook and Whitley Brook.

Flood alert for Lower River Rother - River levels are rising on the River Rother between Killamarsh and Rotherham due to widespread rainfall today and into this evening, Saturday 09/12/2023. Areas most at risk include River Rother and its tributaries from Renishaw to Rotherham.

Flood alert for Middle River Don catchment - River levels are forecast to rise on the River Don due to widespread rainfall today, Saturday 09/12/2023. Areas most at risk include The River Don in Sheffield from Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield City Centre to Meadowhall.

Flood alert for Porter Brook Catchment - River levels are forecast to rise on the Porter Brook in Sheffield due to widespread rainfall today, Saturday 09/12/2023. Flooding is possible from 7 PM to 1 AM on 09/12/2023 to 10/12/2023, with a peak at 9 PM. Further rainfall is forecast overnight with weather remaining unsettled throughout the rest of the weekend.

Flood alert for River Sheaf Catchment - River levels are forecast to rise on the River Sheaf due to widespread rainfall today, Saturday 09/12/2023. Areas most at risk include River Sheaf and its tributaries. Flooding is possible from 6 PM to 6 AM on 09/12/2023 to 10/12/2023, with a peak in Sheffield at 10 PM. Further rainfall is forecast overnight with weather remaining unsettled throughout the rest of the weekend.

Flood alert for Upper River Don catchment - River levels are forecast to rise on the River Don due to widespread rainfall today, Saturday 09/12/2023. Areas most at risk include River Don and its tributaries from Penistone to Kelham Island in Sheffield. Flooding is possible from 8 PM to 6 AM on 09/12/2023-10/12/2023, peaking at Penistone at midnight. Further rainfall is forecast overnight with weather remaining unsettled throughout the rest of the weekend.

Flood alert for Upper River Rother catchment - River levels are currently rising on the River Rother between Chesterfield to Whittington due to widespread rainfall today and into this evening, Saturday 09/12/2023. Flooding is possible from 6 PM to 2 AM on 09/12/2023 to 10/12/2023, with a peak expected in Chesterfield at 11 PM. Further rainfall is forecast overnight with weather remaining unsettled throughout the rest of the weekend.

What to do if there is a flood alert or flood warning where you live

A flood alert means flooding is possible and people in those areas should be prepared.

That includes checking the latest flood risk situation, having a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents in medications in case you have to leave your home, making sure you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies if necessary, and planning how you would move your family and pets to safety.

