Sheffield weather: 14 more spectacular photos of Sheffielders enjoying the weekend's snow day
Here's how Sheffield made the most of a sudden snowy Sunday at the weekend.
Sheffielders certainly know how to take the chance when a sudden bout of snow comes to town.
The thick blanketing on Sunday morning (December 3) may have led to events like the Percy Pud and the Festival of Light getting called off, but that just meant finding other ways to have fun.
Below are 14 more photos from you, our readers, showing how you made the most of the wintery scenes on Sunday.
For even more photos of Sunday's snowmen, sledding fun and one man's decision to swim in Crookes Valley Park, see our other gallery here.