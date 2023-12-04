News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: 14 more spectacular photos of Sheffielders enjoying the weekend's snow day

Here's how Sheffield made the most of a sudden snowy Sunday at the weekend.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT

Sheffielders certainly know how to take the chance when a sudden bout of snow comes to town.

The thick blanketing on Sunday morning (December 3) may have led to events like the Percy Pud and the Festival of Light getting called off, but that just meant finding other ways to have fun.

Below are 14 more photos from you, our readers, showing how you made the most of the wintery scenes on Sunday.

For even more photos of Sunday's snowmen, sledding fun and one man's decision to swim in Crookes Valley Park, see our other gallery here.

Goalkeeper for the Treeton Terriers U14s Charlie Smith never stops practicing, even in the snow.

1. What a save!

Goalkeeper for the Treeton Terriers U14s Charlie Smith never stops practicing, even in the snow.

Children all across Sheffield got to break out the sleds on Sunday.

2. Sledding in Millhouses

Children all across Sheffield got to break out the sleds on Sunday.

The Hardman family and their handmade snow man family in Lodge Moor.

3. Family photo

The Hardman family and their handmade snow man family in Lodge Moor.

Pictured here are Thea and Monty both wrapped up warm for a winter's walk.

4. Winter walk

Pictured here are Thea and Monty both wrapped up warm for a winter's walk.

