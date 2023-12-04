Here's how Sheffield made the most of a sudden snowy Sunday at the weekend.

Sheffielders certainly know how to take the chance when a sudden bout of snow comes to town.

The thick blanketing on Sunday morning (December 3) may have led to events like the Percy Pud and the Festival of Light getting called off, but that just meant finding other ways to have fun.

Below are 14 more photos from you, our readers, showing how you made the most of the wintery scenes on Sunday.

1 . What a save! Goalkeeper for the Treeton Terriers U14s Charlie Smith never stops practicing, even in the snow.

2 . Sledding in Millhouses Children all across Sheffield got to break out the sleds on Sunday.

3 . Family photo The Hardman family and their handmade snow man family in Lodge Moor.

4 . Winter walk Pictured here are Thea and Monty both wrapped up warm for a winter's walk.