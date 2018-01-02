Sheffield wakes up to a pink sky as thousands head back to work after Christmas

Sheffield has woken up to a pink sky this morning as thousands of people across the city head back to work after the Christmas break.

Millions of people across Britain will return to work for the first time this morning after a long Christmas and New Year break.

Many people left their desks on Friday, December 22 and, for the very lucky ones, enjoyed ten days off before heading back to work today.

Sheffield residents setting that early alarm were at least given the treat of a picturesque sky to ease them back into reality.

Zoe Howard tweeted: "The sky is beautiful over Sheffield this morning #backtowork #thepartysover"

However, the weather may not be as enjoyable tomorrow morning as Britain is set to be battered by Storm Eleanor.

Winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit with this expected to start tonight and last throughout Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Sheffield on Wednesday and warned that commuters could face travel disruption.

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: "The unsettled theme continues throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as many return to work on Tuesday and there will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland.

"The wind will pick up again later on Tuesday and Wednesday as developing Storm Eleanor heads towards the UK and Ireland."

The Environment Agency warned earlier that strong winds and high tides could bring coastal flooding from Tuesday until Thursday.

Carol Holt, the Environment Agency's flood duty manager, said: "We urge people to stay safe on the coast - take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take 'storm selfies'.

"If you're travelling, please check your route before setting off and don't drive through flood water."