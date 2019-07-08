Sheffield Waitrose launches new eco-friendly Miscanthus BBQ fuel range
Sheffield Waitrose is one of 19 shops to launch new eco-friendly 100% Natural Miscanthus Briquettes and Firstarters.
The innovative BBQ Briquettes and Firestarters are made from Miscanthus, a renewable energy crop grown by British farmers.
Terravesta, the Lincoln-based company behind the launch, is confident that the new range fulfils a need for ‘greener grilling’.
George Robinson Terravesta managing director said : “We are responding to consumers, who don’t want to be using dirty, unsustainable fossil fuels and are welcoming a wider range of cleaner, environmentally-friendly alternatives.
“People care about the planet and the dangerous, long-lasting effects of petroleum-based products, and are shopping accordingly.
“Waitrose is at the forefront of this initiative, sourcing products such as ours which are good for the local economy and the planet.”
Hailed as a ‘wonder crop’, Miscanthus grass reaches over four-metres tall every year.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It absorbs more carbon than it releases in its 20-year + lifetime and stores it in the earth, which helps to alleviate C02 pollution and reduces the effects of climate change.
The range is all-natural, has a high density and a low moisture content of 8% which means it burns cleaner, hotter and longer than any other BBQ product.
Miscanthus produces a crop each year, without the need for replanting and it doesn’t require any fertiliser or pesticides.
It thrives even on the poorest land and enhances biodiversity and soil health, making the BBQ Miscanthus Briquettes the most renewable and sustainable fuel available.
The Miscanthus eco-friendly BBQ range is now available in 19 UK stores, which include Lincoln, Salisbury, Southend, Rushden, Cambridge, Berkhamsted, West Ealing, Lymington New, Abergavenny, Oakgrove, Sheffield, Hitchin, Saltash, Bracknell, Sudbury, Willerby, Wolverhampton, Worcester and Walton-le-Dale.
The 100% Natural Miscanthus BBQ Briquettes retail at £8 for a 5kg bag and the Firestarters at £4.50 for a pack of 30.