Sheffield volunteers needed for project to help stub out the habit

A stop smoking study at Sheffield Hallam University is looking for more volunteers who want to kick the smoking habit.

Recruits for the last study have been involved in the Sheffield programme, that is run thanks to funding from Heart Research UK, for almost a year.

On that programme about 120 people from the wider Sheffield area are at various stages in the study, with almost 70 percent of the people assessed becoming smoke-free, three months after the beginning of their stop smoking attempt.

Participation in the study is free with participants asked to attend four assessment sessions in a space of six months.

Assessments take place in Collegiate Hall in Collegiate Crescent Campus of Sheffield Hallam University.

Call Dr Gareth Jones, 0114 2254312, or visit the www.ecig2017.wordpress.com/about/ website for further details.