Sheffield volunteers call for help to complete community garden

Volunteers are working to create a community garden on a piece of tired, shabby green area in Woodhouse Village and are calling for help to finish the project.

The volunteers from the Woodhouse and district community forum have been working closely with the council and local police to improve the area.

The bus stop site on Chapel Street, Woodhouse (Picture: Peter Wolstenholme)

They asked members of the forum to take part in a project, which would see a patch of land on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, become a hub for the community.

The Sheffield City Council has approved this project and work recently began to clear the space of overgrowth and accumulated litter.

Their aim is to make a space that is appealing to the community and will provide a pleasant place to sit and relax, by planting low maintenance plants such as lavendar, rosemary and lemon balm, that will attract wildlife such as bees and butterflies

Joan Longstone-Hull, organiser of the team, said: "At one time it was looked after, but in recent years it's gone to weeds. They asked the forum to take it on as a project to see if it was something we could do."

Joan Longstone-Hull and David Neate starting work on the bus stop garden project (Picture: Peter Wolstenholme.)

So far volunteers have spent two days clearing the area, but is calling on more people to volunteer: "It was a matter of trying to find people who were interested in coming along to do the work, so far we've done two Wednesday's, but it will be ongoing.

"My hope is that the local community will come along with a trowel and and do some weeding to maintain the area.

"We've spent two weeks at it so far, but we've only been out on a Wednesday. We've cleared garden waste, last week I think there was about 15 bags in total."

"It's all about word of mouth, anyone can get involved. We've had a lot of older people showing interest at the moment, but it would be great to get younger people involved too.

"We've had so many people offering plants, all free of charge. The council have said I could apply for a grant, but I don't want to. I hope to turn it into a nice area just by the goodwill of the community."

There are currently two benches on one side of the land, and volunteers want to make it into a garden, with more wild flowers to promote the wildlife.

"We already get wrens and robins nesting it in the area," she said.

"If the group could grow we would be able to do more than one day and get the structure up quicker."

Joan wants to get local children involved in the project, and is offering children the chance to choose the colour they will paint the benches,

"There are two benches, and on the back of the benches we could paint 'bus stop' and 'garden', so people will recognise it as the bus stop garden and it will become a familiar place.

To get involved with the project visit the library for more information, or email: library@mywoodhouse.co.uk