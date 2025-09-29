Sheffield vet group raises £16,000 for Yorkshire charity Support Dogs

A Sheffield veterinary group has pulled off a fundraising triumph, raising £16,000 for local charity Support Dogs.

Sheffield-based veterinary group, The Pet Vet, has raised an impressive £16,000 for Support Dogs, a South Yorkshire charity that trains assistance dogs for people with autism, epilepsy, and a wide range of physical conditions including MS, cerebral palsy, and fibromyalgia.

Over six months, the nationwide group – including surgeries in Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham – raised £8,000 through a mix of in-surgery initiatives and staff-led fundraising challenges.

The Pet Vet doubled this amount with match funding, meaning the total contribution will have a real impact on the charity’s work.

Dr Mel Fuller, CEO at The Pet Vet, said: “This has been a real team effort across our group. From sponsored hikes and abseils, to bake sales and customer donations, it’s been wonderful to see our communities really getting behind our fundraising initiative.

“The work Support Dogs do is truly lifechanging and we look forward to continuing our commitment in raising vital funds for this incredible charity.”

The donation will allow The Pet Vet to name a Support Dogs puppy and follow its progress as it completes training and is partnered with a family.

Support Dogs’ specially trained dogs provide vital support, helping individuals gain greater independence and safety in their daily lives.

The charity also invests in the development of new training facilities to expand its reach and help more families across the UK.

Plans are already underway for more fundraising activities in the coming months, including open days, skydives, and open-water swims.

Chris Daykin, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Support Dogs, added: “We are incredibly grateful to everybody at The Pet Vet for raising such a significant amount of money and in such an impressively quick time!

“These funds come at a vital time as we look to grow our charity and will have a big impact on our ability to help more people affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disabilities. Thank you so much to all the team and to the generous The Pet Vet customers.”

The money raised will also contribute towards the care and training of new puppies – which costs around £27,000 per dog over two years – and support the development of a new national training centre.

The centre is expected to help even more people across the country access life-changing assistance dogs.