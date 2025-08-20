Sheffield Veolia workers remain resolute as they spend one year on the picket line
Unite members at refuse company Veolia have been on strike since August 19, 2024, in a fight for union recognition in Sheffield.
The union claims that ,Veolia refuses to recognise Unite for collective bargaining for issues including pay, conditions, disciplinary matters and work policies.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite will continue to back our members at Veolia one hundred per cent.
“The company's approach to workplace relations remains in the gutter. All our members want is for their union to be recognised.
“That Veolia continues to refuse such a reasonable request speaks volumes about its approach to its employees. But if Veolia thinks Unite will go quietly, it needs to think again."
Veolia recognises the GMB union.
Unite activists have travelled across Europe and North America to exert pressure on Veolia management as part of a sustained campaign.
Unite regional officer Shane Sweeting added: "Veolia reaps millions in profits from cushy council contracts but won't do the right thing by its workers. It stinks. Unite will be backing our members in their ongoing fight and they will be on the picket line as usual."
Veolia is a multi-national corporation based in Paris.
It runs Sheffield’s bins and recycling service through a contract with the city council.