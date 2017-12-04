Sheffield UTC engineering students win three prestigious awards

Have your say

Engineering students from Sheffield are celebrating after winning three medals in a prestigious skills competition.

Three teams of students from UTC Sheffield won two gold medals and one bronze medal at the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

A fourth team from the college’s city centre campus, on Matilda Street, was also highly commended.

Altogether 12 learners, including eight current students and four alumni who are now at university or employed at British Petroleum or Toyota, competed for UTC Sheffield working in six teams of pairs.

They were:

• Ben Woods, aged 18, and Paul Hayter, 17, who competed in the automation engineering category, and won a gold medal.

• Kamil Zmich, aged 19, and Will Davis, 21, who competed in the mechatronics engineering category, and won a gold medal.

• Emily McDonald, aged 18, and Bradley Ellison, 17, who competed in the automation engineering category, and won a bronze medal.

• Callum Jones, aged 17, and Cameron Tawn, 17, who competed in the industrial control engineering category, and were highly commended.

• Joshua Drake, aged 17, and Caitlin Mavura, 17, who competed in the industrial control engineering category.

• Owen Schofield, aged 18, and Tom Spires, 18, who competed in the mechatronics engineering category.

Alex Reynolds, Principal, UTC Sheffield City Centre campus, said: “I am so proud of our students. They were exceptional and are amongst the UK’s most highly skilled young people in engineering.”