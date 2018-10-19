`

Sheffield university students warned over rise in bike thefts – as man is caught ‘red handed’

University students in Sheffield are being alerted to a rise in bike thefts – as it was revealed police caught a thief red handed earlier this week. 

The Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team today issued a crime prevention warning through their Facebook page to students starting their new term.

The post read: “University students please be aware that we have seen an increase in bikes thefts with the start of the new term.

“Please ensure you keep your bike securely locked at all times.

“In response to this the university officers have been conducting patrols and earlier this week caught a male red handed.

“He will be facing a day in court and one bike recovered.”