Sheffield University fire: Emergency incident attended by six fire crews is 'false alarm'

Reports of smoke coming from the Sir Robert Hadfield Building on the Sheffield University campus have been deemed a “false alarm”.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:52 BST

Six fire crews are reported to have attended the scene on Portobello Street and Mappin Street in Sheffield City Centre. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 1:30pm and 6 crews attended. It looks like it may be a false alarm. Crews are still there at the minute but I think they’ll be coming away soon.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident at Sheffield University may have been a 'false alarm'.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue