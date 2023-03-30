Six fire crews are reported to have attended the scene on Portobello Street and Mappin Street in Sheffield City Centre. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 1:30pm and 6 crews attended. It looks like it may be a false alarm. Crews are still there at the minute but I think they’ll be coming away soon.”
Sheffield University fire: Emergency incident attended by six fire crews is 'false alarm'
Reports of smoke coming from the Sir Robert Hadfield Building on the Sheffield University campus have been deemed a “false alarm”.