Waverley travellers: Sheffield University denies taking legal action to evict camp
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The university said it had not initiated legal proceedings to remove the camp, at the AMRC Training Centre in Waverley, after Rotherham Council said it had.
A university spokesperson said: "We are working with South Yorkshire Police and other stakeholders to manage the situation."
Some six caravans and cars have been on the Training Centre car park, off Stephenson Way, for five days.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Yesterday, Sam Barstow, Rotherham Council’s assistant director for community safety and street scene, said: “The council received reports of travellers at AMRC Training Centre. The landowners were made aware and have instigated legal proceedings to have the travellers evicted from their land. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
But this was denied by the university.
On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said officers spoke to the group who were expected to leave the same day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.