Sheffield University has denied claims it is taking legal action over travellers on its land.

The university said it had not initiated legal proceedings to remove the camp, at the AMRC Training Centre in Waverley, after Rotherham Council said it had.

A university spokesperson said: "We are working with South Yorkshire Police and other stakeholders to manage the situation."

Travellers have been at the AMRC Training Centre for five days

Some six caravans and cars have been on the Training Centre car park, off Stephenson Way, for five days.

Yesterday, Sam Barstow, Rotherham Council’s assistant director for community safety and street scene, said: “The council received reports of travellers at AMRC Training Centre. The landowners were made aware and have instigated legal proceedings to have the travellers evicted from their land. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

But this was denied by the university.

On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said officers spoke to the group who were expected to leave the same day.