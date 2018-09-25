Sheffield University bouncer ‘bans’ men from using gender neutral toilet

Men were banned from using a gender neutral toilet at the University of Sheffield, according to reports.

According to a report in The Sun, a bouncer stationed outside the toilets banned men from peeing at the loo inside the University’s student union building and asked users what sex they were before letting them in.

Sheffield University's Student Union.

A Sheffield University third-year, called Dom, tweeted: “Big fan of the equality our uni offers. But to ban people from going to a gender neutral toilet because they identify as male is pathetic.”

According to The Tab, the loo is in the Student Union building, outside the Nelson Mandela Auditorium.

The university apologised and told the newspaper: “A new member of staff misunderstood our policy, which caused some confusion for a short time.

“"Our gender neutral toilets are available for everyone to use. We apologise for any upset this mistake may have caused.”

The Students Union said: “As a SU that prides ourselves on inclusivity, the GNTs are a valuable asset.”