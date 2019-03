The EFL's Championship team of the year was released earlier this week, causing some debate amongst Sheffield United fans in particular.

Blades supporters felt they were a little under-represented with only two players in the eleven. So we asked our man Danny Hall to pick his team so far, and here's what he came up with (including seven substitutes, as something of a cop-out).

Norwich

Wigan

Blades

Blades

Blades

Leeds

Blades

Hull

Blades