Sheffield United: ‘You can make the difference’ supporters are told

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has told supporters they are a critical part of his team's promotion blueprint as the race for Premier League football enters its final straight.

With eight games of the campaign remaining, four of them, including next weekend's meeting with Bristol City, taking place at Bramall Lane, United will return to action following the international break ranked second in the Championship.

Wilder told fans "We can achieve anything when we're together" when the club launched its latest season ticket campaign earlier this week.

Underlining that message, he described the relationship between his squad and its followers as one of the most important factors behind its success so far this term.

"All I ask them is that they get behind honest players who are doing a job for Sheffield United," Wilder said. "There needs to be a connection and the players deserve it as well."

United established a warm weather training camp in Valencia, Spain's third largest city, after beating third placed Leeds at Elland Road last weekend.

Although eight members of his side, including Dean Henderson, John Egan and John Fleck, are on duty with their respective countries, Wilder added: "These lads have been giving everything. They've been putting it all in and leaving everything out there on the pitch.

"We've done well so far but, knowing this group, they'll want a little bit more than what they've got at the moment and the same goes for the management. We don't just want to settle for what weve got."

"Seriously, it's impossible to under-estimate just how big it is for us when the crowd is really ramping it up," Wilder said. "There's been times, pretty recently as well, when the atmosphere inside our ground has changed the game.

"I can't stress enough what a different it makes. Now we're getting up for another big push."