Sheffield United: What Chris Wilder had to say after a promotion rival accused his players of complacency

Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United's promotion rivals his team will not be distracted by opposition mind games, dismissing attempts to rile Bramall Lane's squad as "noise and nonsense."

Leeds centre-forward Patrick Bamford accused United of celebrating "as if they already think they're up" following this month's victory at Elland Road, which saw the visitors wrestle second place from Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Although he resisted the temptation to respond directly, Wilder did provide an insight into how United plan to approach their final eight matches of the campaign, starting with tomorrow's home fixture against Bristol City.

"There's so much noise and nonsense," he said. "Players when they get beat, players when they win, you hear it all.

"You heard it after the Leeds game. It's boring and predictable. The players reacted as they always do away from home. They acknowledged the supporters, who are always loud and proud whenever we're on our travels."

United enter this afternoon's clash a point above Leeds, who triumphed 1-0 at Bramall Lane earlier this term.

Chris Wilder's side faces Bristol City this weekend: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder, whose team avenged that defeat when Chris Basham scored during the closing stages of a hard-fought Yorkshire derby, added: "They were two tight games. We dominated the first and made a mistake at the death. They made a mistake at the death and we took advantage.

"Just accept it and respect who you're playing. Possibly it was even over the two games really. Opposition supporters probably think 'Just get on with it and do your job.' That's what we're telling our players."

With City chasing play-off qualification, Wilder has predicted Lee Johnson's charges will pose a stern test of United's top flight credentials.

"It's fair to say, without being direspecttful, that four teams can go (straight) up at this stage of the season," he said, referring to United, West Bromwich Albion and leaders Norwich City. "But even teams in No Man's Land, they still have that professional pride. We would, because we'd want momentum going into next year.

"That personal and professional pride, you need it, because these jobs aren't handed out. That's the case for teams trying to stay in the division, teams trying to get momentum and teams going for the play-offs and automatic."