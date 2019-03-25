Sheffield United: ‘We aren’t getting carried away in push for Premier League’ insists Blades’ Irish star Enda Stevens

Enda Stevens, the Republic of Ireland defender, insists he and his Sheffield United teammates are not getting carried away in their pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.

Stevens, currently on international duty with his country and expected to earn his latest cap when Mick McCarthy’s men host Georgia in Dublin tomorrow night, has impressed in only his second full season at Championship level, helping Chris Wilder's men to second in the Championship table.

With eight games of the regular season to go, Wilder’s men lead third-placed Leeds United – who they beat in their last game before the international break – by a point, and sit four points behind leaders Norwich.

READ MORE: Ex-Championship boss says Blades’ promotion hopes rely on one player’s fitness

And Stevens, who had a brief taste of life in the Premier League earlier in his career when Aston Villa brought him to England from Shamrock Rovers, said: “Yes, you can dream, but you just keep your feet on the ground.

“It's an exciting time for us, it's not just here yet, so you have got to just relax and focus on something else.

Republic of Ireland's Enda Stevens (left) and Gibraltar's Lee Casciaro (right) battle for the ball: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.

"In football, it's a case of not getting too high and not getting too low. It's just swings and roundabouts.

"There are going to be massive turns, I think. With eight games left. There's still a lot of football to be played.

Sheffield United: Tottenham Hotspur Women defender Renee Hector targeted by ‘disgraceful and wholly unacceptable racial abuse’ after racism complaint against Blades Ladies player

"We've just got to be... it's the old cliche, one game as it comes. We've got a little break away from the league now, so it's an opportunity and something to look forward to playing with Ireland."

Stevens featured in the first game of McCarthy’s second spell in charge of the national team – when they beat Gibraltar 1-0 last week – and, barring injury or illness, will make his 86th appearance in United colours on Saturday when Wilder’s men host Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

“I’m enjoying my football and playing in a good team [at United],” Stevens replied, when asked about the secret to his good form this season.

"We're not a team with the biggest names, but when we go out there and play, everyone knows their jobs.

“We have good relationships on the pitch and off the pitch and we just want to do well for each other."