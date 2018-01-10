Sheffield United to pay a classy tribute to lifelong Blades fan during Steel City derby

Sheffield United have announced a classy tribute to a lifelong Sheffield United fan during Friday's Steel City derby, following his death aged 60.

Season ticket-holder Michael Witheford died on January 2 and his family launched a campaign for fans to pay tribute to him during the derby.

A message on Twitter asked both sets of fans to join together for a minute of applause on the hour-mark to honour Michael's life.

The message read: "My lovely friend sadly lost her husband, Michael Witheford, on January 2 2018. He was a lifelong Blades fan and season ticket holder.

"I would like to ask if you are attending the Sheff Utd v Sheff Wed match on Friday if you could kindly give a round of applause on the 60th minute (Michael's age).

"His family would be overwhelmed if we could make this happen and I am sure Michael will be there in spirit too. Thank you!"

Sheffield United confirmed, via their commercial Twitter account, that Michael would indeed be honoured during the derby.

They tweeted: "Hi All - We are advised that Michael will be acknowledged in the programme and on the big screen on Friday.

"Michael was a TC10 Executive Suite member and will be sadly missed."