Sheffield United: This is why David McGoldrick has been getting teased by his team mates

David McGoldrick has been the butt of a new joke at Sheffield United's training complex, manager Chris Wilder has revealed, following his man-of-the-match performance during the Republic of Ireland's win over Georgia.

The centre-forward, who could start tomorrow's game against Bristol City at Bramall Lane, received a standing ovation from the Aviva Stadium crowd after being withdrawn towards the end of this week's Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin.

"All of a sudden, in David McGoldrick, we've got the Ballon D'Or winner," Wilder joked. "The lads have been giving him stick for that."

"Joking aside, it mind sound old school, but if you run around and put it all in then people appreciate that," Wilder added. "That's why david has established a rapport with our fans and that's what he's got to continue to do. By the way, I thought Enda (Stevens) was excellent in that one too."

United will enter the game against City second in the Championship table and with a near full-strength squad at their disposal after McGoldrick and his fellow internationals returned to South Yorkshire fit and healthy. Gary Madine is likely to be their only absentee as he serves the second of a three match ban.

"They, the internationals, there's not been much opportunity to see them," Wilder admitted. "Conor (Washington) and Flecky (John Fleck) were disappointed not to get on the grass (with Northern Ireland and Scotland respectively).

"The England boys and the Republic boys came back later. It's good to have them back. There was a little bit of a buzz when the lads were all back together."