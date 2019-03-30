Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder made one change to his starting line-up for this afternoon’s Championship clash with Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Centre-half Martin Cranie drops out of the side that beat Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road in their last encounter before the international break.

Kieran Dowell, the on-loan Everton forward, comes in for him, meaning Chris Basham reverts to his usual centre-half position after moving into midfield – and scoring the winner – against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Dowell, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Hogan, Coutts, Stearman, Johnson, Cranie, Washington.

City: O'Leary, Dasilva, Webster, Wright, Smith, Brownhill, Diedhiou, Weimann, Pack, Kalas, Hunt. Subs: Marinovic, Baker, Taylor, Kelly, Eliasson, Paterson, Palmer.