Sheffield United supporters urged to support foodbank at West Brom game

Sheffield United fans are being asked to pledge their support to more than one cause when their team take on West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

The Blades are asking supporters to donate items to the S2 Foodbank in a week-long initiative to help people in need at Christmas.

Blades stars John Egan and Billy Sharp.

Fans are urged to provide donations of food forpeople who have little or no income and assist those in the S2 postcode who have ongoing needs.

Dave McCarthy, United operations director, said: ''Many of us are now busy preparing for Christmas and all its festivities and indulgences, but spare a thought for thousands of people in our community who are filled with dread, wondering how they will manage to put food on the table this Christmas or provide presents for their children and loved ones - let alone keep the gas and electricity running.

"Foodbanks are under huge demand at this time of year, so every donation, be it food or cash, really does help. Everyone should be able to enjoy Christmas and it's the little things that can really make a difference to individuals and families who would otherwise struggle to make ends meet.

''As well as the food, Foodbanks are trying to provide more holistic support and as such, need funds and donations to achieve both.

We are encouraging Blades fans to try and make a donation... it could be any kind of food, though items that are traditionally bought at Xmas , be it a Christmas pudding, a selection box, maybe a children's toy or teenage toiletry gift set would be great.”

Food donations can be left at Bramall Lane until Friday between 9am until 5pm – at the Main Reception or at the Club store.

Alternatively, fans can bring food or a cash donation on the night of the West Brom gameand hand it in at one of the collection points - Cherry Street Car Park, the Club store, outside the Cherry Street Main Entrance, outside John St Executive Entrance and the Blades Family Hub (Old Community Hall) near the Kop turnstiles on John Street.

A bucket collection on the night of the WBA match will take place, so supporters are asked to donate loose change.

Both the club's men's and women's first teams are getting behind the scheme and some will be visiting to the S2 Foodbank to speak to volunteers and see how the food is distributed.

Sue Rose, from the S2 Foodbank said: "I would like to say a big thank you to the Blades, supporters, players, and management.

"Thirteen million people live below the poverty line in the UK, with individuals going hungry every day for a range of reasons, from benefit delays, redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill or on a low income.

"Here at the S2 Food bank we provide four weeks of emergency food, It costs £2,500 a month to support more than 450 people who rely on the S2 Food Bank, and that demand is growing at an alarming rate. Sheffield United's initiative will help us sustain this vital emergency support."

The S2 Foodbank is part of a network across the city, the Foodbank is located at St Swithun's Church, Cary Rd, Manor and Salvation Army Duke Street, Manor Sheffield.