Sheffield United skipper's wife Jade Sharp tackles Mount Kilimanjaro to raise cash for two charities

Jade Sharp, the wife of Sheffield United captain Billy, will climb Mount Kilimanjaro next week to raise funds for a charity close to her heart.

Jade and seven others will make the climb to support Mind, the mental health charity that has partnered with the EFL this season and will feature on the back of league teams' shirts, and also The GEM Appeal, which helps children and young people who are diagnosed with life limiting disorders.

Jade was helped by Mind after the tragic death of her son, Luey, in 2011 to a condition called gastroschisis. Another climber Jennifer Lonergan, the wife of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andrew, lost her brother Anthony to suicide and received support from The Gem Appeal when her daughter was diagnosed with a rare metabolic condition called Phenylketonuria (PKU).

To support their climb, CLICK HERE. See The Star next week for a full interview with Jade.