Sheffield United set to pay tribute to legendary goalkeeper Ted Burgin who has died at 91

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Ted Burgin has died at the age of 91, the club has announced.

The Stannington-born shot stopper made 314 appearances for the Blades after joining in 1949.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Burgin played a key role in the Blades’ run to the Division Two title during the 1952/53 and it is with that achievement in mind that the club has chosen how they will pay tribute to the Bramall Lane legend.

United have asked supporters to join in a minute’s applause in the 53rd minute of Saturday's game against Bristol City.

His career with the Blades began after he wrote to the club, asking for a trial. In his letter he did not mention he was a goalkeeper or that he was only 5ft9.

But his agility ensured he stood out and made up for a lack of height typically required for the position.

Burgin was renowned for his fitness, quick feet off his line and ability to punch the ball.

But he was perhaps best known for his bravery which led to more than 20 fractures throughout his career.

It is said that he was particularly outspoken, leading to disputes with managers and club officials but he remained a favourite with Unitedites.

Succeeded at United by Alan Hodgkinson, Burgin moved to Doncaster Rovers for £3,000 to replace Harry Gregg, who had joined Manchester United.

He broke his collarbone and was restricted to only five appearances for Rovers before he switched to Leeds United and then Rochdale, for whom he made 207 appearances and featured in the 1962 League Cup final.

He was also capped twice by England B and was part of the senior squad for the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland but did not feature.