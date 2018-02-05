Sheffield United's Billy Sharp sends unusual request to Cristiano Ronaldo on his birthday

Have your say

It seems there's another thing that links Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Carlos Tevez and Billy Sharp together.

Not only are all four players proven goalscorers and idols at their respective clubs, they all share the same birthday.

It seems Ronaldo has been able to put the disappointment of Real Madrid's 2-2 draw away at Levante on Saturday behind him to celebrate his 33rd birthday today.

The former Manchester United striker tweeted a picture to his 68 million followers of him holding a nautical themed birthday cake.

Thousands of Ronaldo's devoted fans quickly replied to his tweet wishing him a happy birthday and the Sheffield United captain wasn't far behind.

Sharp turned 32 today and couldn't resist taking the oppurtunity to ask the La Liga superstar to save him a slice of cake.

He tweeted: "Happy birthday Ronnie save me a slice of cake, same Birth date"

While Ronaldo hasn't got back in touch with him just yet, we can only assume a reply is imminent.